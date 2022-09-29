St. Louis aldermen chafe at continued virtual meetings

ST. LOUIS — A handful of city aldermen expressed frustration this week with the board's continued virtual meetings.

The board returned from its summer break earlier this month still meeting via Zoom due to ongoing concerns about the safety of its City Hall chambers. The two-story room lacks a modern ventilation system to keep the air clear of viral particles and liability concerns — opening the doors is about all the aldermen could do. And interim Aldermanic President Joe Vollmer said he's heard from older board members and staff worried about their health.

There is a pending proposal to install a ventilation system for $1.1 million, but that could take a while.

On Wednesday, several aldermen took to Twitter pushing for action sooner.

"Zoom is not a good way to run a government, particularly now that vaccines are readily available, there are good medications, and we’ve seen the numbers of infections drastically decline," wrote Alderman Bret Narayan, who represents the Dogtown area.

Alderman Bill Stephens, of far south city, agreed.

"I am absolutely with Alderman Narayan (and so many of my other colleagues) on this," he wrote. "That we have yet to return to the chambers is ridiculous."

Aldermen Megan Green and Alderman Jack Coatar, who are running to be the next aldermanic president, said they also want the board back in person. Green said aldermen concerned about their health could cast votes by proxy.

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, suggested meeting in a large hearing room near the board's chambers. Narayan said the board could even meet in the City Hall rotunda.

Vollmer, the interim aldermanic president, said Wednesday he wants to be back in person, too, and has been working on holding meetings in the hearing room.

But he didn't know when or if that would happen.

"Up in the air at the moment," he wrote in a text message.