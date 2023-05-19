ST. LOUIS — City aldermen on Friday condemned state lawmakers' push to restrict transgender health care for minors as a "disturbing" assault on human rights and the practice of medicine.

Aldermen said Republican legislators' proposal for a four-year ban on gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormone therapy would hurt everyday people trying to live their lives in peace, and pledged to do everything they can to defend affected residents.

"We love you," said Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, "and we will always fight for you when our legislature will not."

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, said his resolution was the beginning of a larger effort to back trans residents. He said he and Alderwoman Daniela Velázquez, of Shaw, are working with advocates to determine what else can be done to help.

Kansas City officials have declared their city a sanctuary for gender-affirming care, directing city employees to refuse or deemphasize enforcement of any criminal or administrative penalties coming from the state.

But Cohn said some advocates in St. Louis are skeptical about how much that would really help.

The proposed law, which Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign, does not contain criminal penalties. Instead, it subjects doctors, clinics and other providers of transgender health care to civil lawsuits from patients, and disciplinary action against their licenses.