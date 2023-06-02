ST. LOUIS — Aldermen are considering making it easier for residents to turn garages and old carriage houses into rentals and mother-in-law suites.

Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End, introduced a bill on Friday aimed at simplifying the permitting process for the so-called "accessory dwelling units" in residential areas.

It's not a new concept. Americans built reams of the smaller dwellings behind larger homes in their cities in the decades before World War II. And now, amid rising concerns about a lack of affordable housing, cities are seizing on the idea again, especially fast-growing, expensive ones like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas.

Hubbard said the homes, which have referred to in the past as "granny flats", could also be helpful to people like her caring for relatives who are older or who live with disabilities.

She said building another residence on her property for a disabled brother and father would be a "game changer."

The idea will be reviewed by the city's planning commission before the board takes votes.