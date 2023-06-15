ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen could vote Thursday on one of the largest water rate increases in recent memory.

A bill from Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, would hike bills for the average homeowner to $105 per quarter from $75 over the next year. And the Jones administration has spent the past few weeks making the case it needs every penny.

Curt Skouby, the public utilities director, has said that after 13 years without a rate increase, the water department is struggling to afford the rising cost of workers, water treatment chemicals and repairs to a century-old system. Cash reserves, he says, are nearly tapped.

And the needs appear to be growing in spectacular fashion: Main breaks flooded part of Highway 40 last month and triggered cascading failures on the southwest side over the weekend.

"I know it’s a big lift," Skouby said in an interview Wednesday, "but we need it."

He said the 44% increase, which is expected to bring in an additional $16 million over the next year, will help stabilize day-to-day operations and, in a few years, hopefully build back reserves to the point where the department can sell bonds to pay for long-term infrastructure needs.

Some have raised questions about the proposed increases. A couple of aldermen, wary of raising rates on seniors and others on fixed incomes, have asked why none of the city's $500 million American Rescue Plan allotment is going toward fixing the problem or cushioning the blow of the rate increase.

Ratepayer advocates have also questioned the Water Department's numbers, and raised alarm about a provision in the bill requiring annual increases tied to the urban inflation rate starting in 2026.

Schweitzer, the bill sponsor, has said the provision is aimed at making future increases more gradual.

Over the past 30 years, reliance on elected officials worried about angering constituents has produced a series of large increases separated by long periods of inaction. A state audit highlighted the issue late last year, saying such "rate shock" could be hard on low- and fixed-income residents.

But leaders of the Consumers Council of Missouri said in a letter to the mayor, aldermen and Comptroller Darlene Green on Wednesday that automatic increases are not the solution.

"This approach is unprecedented and completely irresponsible in the way that water rates would become permanently detached from any accountability to the public," they wrote.