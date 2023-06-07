ST. LOUIS — Two aldermen said Wednesday they want to take some money from the police budget to bolster the health department and vacant building operations.

Aldermen Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, and Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, said it's unlikely the police department will be able to fill all of its many vacancies this year, and that the money budgeted for those positions is sorely needed elsewhere.

Aldridge said taking $300,000 from the more than $70 million allocated for officer salaries could pay for more building inspectors to examine vacant structures and fine derelict owners. And Sonnier said the health department could really use some extra positions as well.

They said the city needs to put more money into efforts combating poverty and other causes of crime beyond traditional policing.

"I think often we'll spend money on policing and we'll spend money on surveilling people, but we won't spend money on investing in people," Sonnier said.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of the northwest side, strongly disagreed with the ideas. She said there aren't enough police officers in north St. Louis already, and that she couldn't imagine cuts would make that better.

The committee did not vote on the ideas Wednesday, but they could vote at the next meeting, on Thursday. Those decisions would then be reviewed by the full board.