St. Louis aldermen endorse putting Lambert privatization on ballot but are blocked from further debate on workhouse

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Monday gave tentative approval to putting on the Nov. 3 ballot a measure that would require the city to lease St. Louis Lambert International Airport if a bidder agrees to pay at least $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, a proposed city budget that includes nearly $18 million to continue funding the controversial city workhouse apparently will go into effect without approval by the board.

The sponsor of the budget bill didn’t bring up the measure Monday, avoiding the continuation of the at times impassioned debate which began Friday on an amendment to delete money for the workhouse.

The board, which met for about seven hours Monday, then adjourned until Thursday. The city charter says if the Board of Aldermen doesn’t approve a budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Wednesday, the one submitted to it by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment goes into effect.

Another meeting of the board had been scheduled for Tuesday but Aldermanic President Lewis Reed ruled that a motion adjourning until Thursday was approved on a voice vote.

Aldermen, after a debate of more than six hours, voted 14-11 in favor of the measure putting Lambert privatization on the ballot.