St. Louis aldermen get complaints about redistricting process

ST. LOUIS — A day after releasing a tentative ward redistricting map, an aldermanic committee on Tuesday night got more initial heat about their overall process than the proposed boundary revamp itself.

Several of the 20 people speaking at a teleconference public hearing complained that the map on the Board of Aldermen website isn’t detailed enough for residents to determine where some streets are located.

“Because the lines (between wards) were so thick, I couldn’t tell where streets were,” said Karisa Gilman-Hernandez, the Democratic committeewoman for the current 15th Ward on the south side.

“You all are asking for our opinions on a map that we can’t really see.”

Gena McClendon said she lives on Minerva Avenue in a small corner of the existing 18th Ward and that it’s difficult to tell exactly where her area would be placed on the new map.

Marquis Govan, who lives on Grand Boulevard in the 19th Ward, put it this way: “No one … can look at this ward map and see exactly where certain lines have been drawn.”

He added that residents need more time to react to the details of the proposal, which would reduce the number of wards to 14 from 28 as mandated by a city charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.