St. Louis aldermen get complaints about redistricting process

ST. LOUIS — A day after releasing a tentative ward redistricting map, an aldermanic committee on Tuesday night got more initial heat about their overall process than the proposed boundary revamp itself.
Several of the 20 people speaking at a teleconference public hearing complained that the map on the Board of Aldermen website isn’t detailed enough for residents to determine where some streets are located.
“Because the lines (between wards) were so thick, I couldn’t tell where streets were,” said Karisa Gilman-Hernandez, the Democratic committeewoman for the current 15th Ward on the south side.
“You all are asking for our opinions on a map that we can’t really see.”
Gena McClendon said she lives on Minerva Avenue in a small corner of the existing 18th Ward and that it’s difficult to tell exactly where her area would be placed on the new map.
Marquis Govan, who lives on Grand Boulevard in the 19th Ward, put it this way: “No one … can look at this ward map and see exactly where certain lines have been drawn.”
He added that residents need more time to react to the details of the proposal, which would reduce the number of wards to 14 from 28 as mandated by a city charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.
Sara Levin, of the Fox Park neighborhood, complained that the board should have been preparing for the changeover for years and not waited to begin work on a plan until just weeks before the Dec. 31 deadline.
“Shame on the Board of Aldermen for waiting nine years to start this process,” she said. “You wasted time trying to get the issue re-voted on when you could have been planning better.”
The board earlier this year narrowly passed a bill to schedule a revote at the election last April but then-Mayor Lyda Krewson vetoed it.
Krewson’s successor, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, also has opposed putting ward reduction before voters again.
Levin also said there hadn’t been enough advance notice about the Tuesday hearing, which was held by the Legislation Committee. Another hearing, also by teleconference, is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Several speakers asked that further meetings to take public comment be set up and other steps be taken to get the word out better.
A few speakers did make specific complaints about the tentative map. For example, Walter Bonner Jr., president-elect of the West End Neighbors Association, said he didn’t believe that the plan “made enough of an attempt” to bridge the so-called Delmar Divide between largely Black and largely white areas.
Committee vice-chairman Jeffrey Boyd, who presided over the meeting, said the process being used is more transparent than past redistricting efforts at the board, which occur after the U.S. census every 10 years.
Because ward reduction is involved, Boyd said, aldermanic leaders had decided to involve the public instead of just hashing out a map behind the scenes and then releasing it.
He also said the process couldn’t get underway until recently because this year’s census data was delayed by the pandemic. Data was released nationally in August and a city agency produced ward-level breakdowns in September.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed reiterated that the map posted Monday is a first draft and that changes would be made in it as the committee gathers input from the public and aldermen. “We’re still a long way from the finish line,” he said.
In addition to speaking at the hearings this week, the committee also is soliciting public comment by email and letter. Details are available on the recently established redistricting part of the aldermanic website.