ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Thursday gave initial approval to one of the largest water rate increases in recent history in hopes of shoring up a water department deep in the red.

The bill, carried by Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, and backed by the Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, would raise costs for the average homeowner to $105 per quarter from $75 over the next year.

It would mark the first increase in more than a decade, and water division officials expect it to bring in an extra $33 million over the next two years to close a widening spending deficit they say has burned through reserves, and, hopefully, enable long-needed upgrades to a century-old system.

It would also mandate annual public reviews of department operations and automatic increases in line with inflation starting in 2026, sidestepping a process that currently relies solely on elected officials loath to raise their constituents' rates, resulting in a history of large increases bookending long periods of inaction.

Several aldermen complained about the size of the increase and suggested the city use other money to pay for the water division's needs, or at least cushion the blow of rate increases.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, said the city could charge commercial customers more, or take money from its $500 million allotment of federal pandemic aid, or even empty the $250 million Rams relocation settlement into the division.

"We have seniors making decisions about food or medicine," she said. "This is not right."

But the administration trumpeted the result.

"For the first time in 13 years, the city of St. Louis is working together to take action and invest into our water system," said Nick Desideri, a spokesman for the mayor. "Mayor Jones appreciates the board taking this tough but necessary vote."

"We owe it to ourselves, our children, future generations," Schweitzer said, "to protect our most valuable resource, which is clean, safe, reliable drinking water."

But others groused that the city should try to pay for the water division's needs some other way, or at least cushion the blow of rate increases.

The decision Thursday marked the first vote to raise water rates since the late 2000s, the last time water department officials told them they had no choice.

Big businesses, like Anheuser-Busch, were conserving more water and spending less money. Overall customer numbers were flat or declining. And the city was paying more for chemicals, piping and people.

City Hall raised rates 19% in fiscal year 2008, 11% in 2010 and 12% in 2011. And within two years, a consulting firm hired by the city to assess the water division was recommending more.

But officials didn't bite. And the troubling trends continued.

The consultants pitched increases three more times over the next decade. And as the recommendations grew larger, so did the estimated costs of important upgrades: The tab to replace distribution and transmission mains was $17 million in 2013, then $70 million four years later. An estimate for upgrading a pump station at the Chain of Rocks treatment plant, in far north city, quintupled in just two years.

And when the water department has gone after state and federal grants in recent years, its applications have taken a hit because of its low rates, officials said.

The state auditor's office weighed in late last year, scolding the city for its inaction.

In recent weeks, mayor's aides mounted a full-court press to make the case for change.

They said the new rates were a bargain compared to Kansas City and St. Louis County, where quarterly bills for the average homeowner are closer to $130 and $140, respectively.

And they pointed out how the system is, in some ways, collapsing in real time: A main break at Tamm Avenue flooded part of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) last month. Then last weekend, a break in St. Louis Hills triggered cascading failures on the southwest side.

Schweitzer, the bill sponsor, told colleagues on the floor Thursday that something had to give.

"The city is operating its water division in emergency mode," she said.

Most aldermen agreed.

"We're up a creek without a paddle," Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, told a reporter. "I don't know what else to do."

But Alderman Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, said the situation was still frustrating. He urged officials to make customers in St. Charles County, who buy millions of dollars of city water each year. St. Charles County voters don't pay taxes into the Zoo-Museum District even though many of them enjoy its amenities, he said.

"This is something where we can absolutely make them pay their fair share," he said.

And Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, argued for delaying a vote for a week to try and find other ways to pay for the water division's needs, like the federal pandemic aid or NFL settlement money from the Rams' departure to Los Angeles.

"I don't think we have tried hard enough," he said.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, objected to having automatic increases tied to inflation, rather than basing them strictly on the cost of service.

"We should justify every rate increase ," she said.

But her amendment to strike that portion of the bill narrowly failed.

And when the board finally voted, it was 12-2 in favor of the increase. Tyus and Alderwoman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, voted no. Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of the northwest side, voted present.

The bill still needs another favorable vote before it can go to Mayor Jones' desk for final approval.

Even if that happens, officials say it will likely take years for the water division to recover. Curt Skouby, the public utilities director, has said the division won't be operating in the black until next year.

And he said it will again likely take years after that to build back reserves high enough to issue bonds for the larger infrastructure upgrades.

