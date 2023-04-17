ST. LOUIS — Aldermen held their final meeting as a board of 29 on Monday, marking the end of a century-long run.

Board members spent most of the last day of the 2022-23 session on courtesy resolutions thanking colleagues for their work over the years and bidding farewell to those departing City Hall.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen veteran aldermen will leave office, as the board shrinks to 15, a change voters approved a decade ago.

But on Monday, the surviving aldermen showered their departing colleagues with praise: In one instance, Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of the soon-to-be-extinct 16th Ward, read a resolution thanking Jack Coatar, of the 7th Ward, praising him as a straight shooter who made colleagues earn his vote.

"Especially your friends," Oldenburg said, at least partly in jest. "I'm still a little chapped you didn't support me on some things."

Aldermen also gave final approval to long-delayed legislation allocating millions of dollars for street and sidewalk repair.

A plan to hire lawyers for people facing evictions in the city stalled, however.

Aldermanic President Megan Green, a proponent of the plan, said the board needed to pass separate legislation freeing up the money for the lawyers first.

That task — and many others — will fall to the new, 15-member board set to be inaugurated Tuesday morning.