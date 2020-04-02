St. Louis aldermen join request for statewide stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen on Wednesday joined an effort by Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and others to convince Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We ask you to unite and protect our entire State,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said in a letter also signed by 25 of the 26 current ward aldermen. “COVID-19 knows no boundaries.”

In the letter board members also asked that the state provide more personal protective equipment for healthcare and public safety personnel in the city. More testing for the virus also is needed in the city, they said.

The board also asked Parson to issue an executive order classifying grocery workers, pharmacy technicians, sanitation employees and janitors as first responders during the current crisis.

“In doing so, these front line workers will be able to access State benefits to childcare and priority testing,” the letter says.