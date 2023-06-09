ST. LOUIS — Aldermen are considering an overhaul of the way the city doles out liquor licenses. And they're taking aim at a rule that gives residents power in the process.

Aldermen Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, wants to eliminate a provision in the law that requires restaurateurs to gather signatures from a majority of their neighbors before the businesses can tap a keg. Gathering those signatures and waiting for city employees to vet them can take months to play out.

Narayan said that puts a heavy burden on entrepreneurs without deep pockets as well as immigrants, whose petition drives could be complicated by language barriers.

"If you ask any restaurant owner in the city," he said, "they'll tell you this is a massive headache of a process."

He said bars and nightclubs would still be required to gather signatures for their liquor licenses. And restaurants would have to make half their money from food to qualify.

Business owners are applauding the reforms.

Danni Eickenhorst, who co-owns Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand Boulevard and the Fountain on Locust in Midtown, said she just got licenses for two new locations after five months of working and waiting. And she said she's heard from others who couldn't get them at all.

"There's got to be a better way," she said.

But some neighborhood leaders are wary, especially in areas where businesses overlap with residential areas. The current process requires bar and restaurant owners to get a majority of signatures from two groups within 350 feet of the business: property owners, for one, and, for the second, a combination of business operators and registered voters.

The process forces owners to listen to residents' concerns about noise or rowdiness, neighborhood leaders said. And changing the rules would take their voices away.

"It flies in the face of the democratic process," said Jim Dwyer, a longtime resident and businessman in the Central West End.

And some worry that the new rules, if passed, would push less-than-honest bar and nightclub owners to open as restaurants, so as to avoid having to gather signatures.

The petition process has been the law of the city for decades. But it's come under increasing attack in recent months.

A staffing shortage in the city's Excise Division has led to longer waits for signatures to be verified, which is done one by one over the phone. And this spring, the issue caught some fire on social media.

Eickenhorst tweeted in March that six-month to nine-month wait times for liquor licenses were killing investment in the city, and announced plans to write a letter to City Hall about it. More than a dozen business owners signed on, and over the next few weeks, those owners and others started sharing stories about their struggles.

They talked about the strain of taking dozens of hours away from their new businesses to play politician. They complained about how the lists of people in their petition circle they get from the city are sometimes years out of date, with names of numerous residents who’ve long since moved.

They also lamented having to spend thousands of dollars on consultants to mail postcards to residents in apartment and condominium buildings they can’t get into to, instead of going door-to-door.

Erica Park and Sean Lee, who run Chicken Seven in the Carondelet neighborhood, said even hiring help didn’t help them.

After three rounds of mailers in their area, which features at least three apartment buildings, their consultant told them only 15% of people were responding.

And now, two years after opening a restaurant partially premised on serving Korean fried chicken and beer, they still can’t serve the brew.

“We want to close the business,” Park said.

Oscar Farina, owner of Farinas on Washington Avenue downtown, said he got all the signatures required, but it took city employees months to process them. And that meant he had to open without a liquor license, which cost him dearly.

"Without liquor, we can't really keep people in the restaurant," Farina said. "They come in, find out you have no alcohol, and they leave."

Even Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in her State of the City address, talked of her own struggle with the system. She called the process she went through to open a bar in the Central West End in the 1990s "complicated, onerous and outdated," and said a legislative fix was on the way.

On Friday, Narayan introduced the bill with Aldermanic President Megan Green as a co-sponsor.

He cast the move as a common-sense reform to an archaic, burdensome system. He tried to allay fears that he was taking power away from residents — they could still launch a protest petition to take a liquor license from an operator. The bill also gives the excise commissioner new power to suspend a license for up to three days in the event of a public safety emergency, like shootings connected to bars.

And if staff don't have to verify so many signatures, Narayan said, they'll have more time to police establishments breaking the rules, and make sure restaurants are really restaurants.

Still, some residents are skeptical the bill will work as advertised, and don't have faith in city efforts to crack down on bad actors.

Others just don't understand the need for the bill at all.

Keith Fairchild, president of the Boulevard Heights Neighborhood Association, in deep south city, said he hasn't heard restaurant owners protesting the current system.

“I don’t know where aldermen are getting all these complaints,” he said.