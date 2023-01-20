St. Louis aldermen OK bill nearly doubling salaries for next board

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen is one step closer to bigger paychecks.

Aldermen gave first-round approval Friday to legislation increasing annual salaries to $72,000 from $37,400 after the spring elections. The bill also includes provisions for potential increases every four years afterward.

The vote marked a milestone after months of debate over how to compensate board members as they prepare to lose half of their number and represent new, bigger wards with roughly twice the population they have now.

Supporters of the bill, sponsored by Alderman Carol Howard of Bevo Mill, said the raise would make up for the increased work and attract more and better candidates to public service. Multiple aldermen emphasized how they already work six and seven days a week answering calls, emails and other requests for help with city government.

"We must live, too," said Alderman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood.

Those voting no said the bill was out of touch with the public and city employees making less money.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, said his constituents call him about raising pay for police, firefighters, parks and trash workers.

"I've yet to receive a phone call saying we need to raise salaries for the Board of Aldermen," he said.

The vote tally on the bill was 17-8. Voting no were Aldermen Dan Guenther, of Benton Park; Joe Vollmer, of the Hill; Jimmy Lappe, of Carondelet; Anne Schweitzer, of Boulevard Heights; Joe Vaccaro, of Lindenwood Park; and Bret Narayan, of Dogtown.

Aldermen Tina Pihl, of Forest Park Southeast, and Marlene Davis, of Jeff-Vander-Lou, were absent.

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, abstained. He is running unopposed in the new 3rd Ward this spring, and has said it would be wrong for him to vote on a raise he is virtually guaranteed to receive.

The bill still needs one more round of voting before it can go to the mayor's desk.