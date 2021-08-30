St. Louis aldermen OK extension of mask mandate

ST. LOUIS — City aldermen on Monday easily endorsed extending the indoor mask mandate as requested by the administration of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

The board, on a unanimous voice vote, passed a resolution backing the continuation of the order, which had expired Wednesday.

The quick aldermanic approval, following virtually no debate, was in contrast to the weeks of squabbling at the St. Louis County Council on the issue.

The council on Friday endorsed extension of the county mask order after previously rejecting it. However, its legality depends on if a judge removes a preliminary injunction issued against the directive by County Executive Sam Page's administration.

The city resolution, sponsored by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, also calls on the city health department to submit a written report by Sept. 11 on the city's vaccination efforts.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed legal challenges against both the city and county mask orders but no court action has taken place on the city version.

This article will be updated

