St. Louis aldermen OK putting property tax hike before Holly Hills area voters

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Thursday passed legislation allowing voters near Carondelet Park in south St. Louis to decide on a property tax increase to fund increased security and other neighborhood improvements.

The measure would create the Holly Hills Special Business District, which would go before voters in a roughly square-mile area between Loughborough Avenue, Morganford Road, Bates Street and South Grand Boulevard.

The special district could hike the tax rate by 65 cents per $100 assessed value and raise about $400,000 a year.

Although the bill calls for the proposition to be decided at the Aug. 2 primary, the city would have to get a court order for that to happen because the board missed the Tuesday deadline set by state law for qualifying for that ballot.

The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Anne Schweitzer, 13th Ward, said she would talk with the city counselor’s office about the best path forward.

Waiting until the next scheduled election Nov. 8 would result in a delay until 2024 for any tax revenue to go to the new district, she pointed out.

