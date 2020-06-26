St. Louis aldermen OK stadium funding piece, delay city budget amid impassioned debate on workhouse

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed a bill expanding the city Port Authority, a move needed to complete funding for the pro soccer stadium under construction downtown.
Aldermen also gave preliminary approval to beefing up use-of-force restrictions for city police and a $64 million plan for spending federal coronavirus-related aid.
But most of the meeting was devoted to debate, at times impassioned, over whether to keep funding for the controversial city workhouse in the proposed $1.16 billion city budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
In the end, the board delayed action on the workhouse, which is formally known as the city Medium-Security Institution, and the overall budget until next week.
The bill expanding the Port Authority, now limited to riverfront areas, to the stadium site on the western edge of downtown will allow the levying of a special 1% sales tax on purchases made there levied through the port authority.
The port authority tax would be in addition to two other 1% sales taxes to be imposed on items sold at the stadium through existing special districts. A previous bill to expand the port authority to cover the entire city failed to win aldermanic approval.
Friday’s bill, sponsored by Alderman Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward, also extends the authority to much of the rest of downtown and some south side areas. The measure passed, 25-2.
The use-of-force bill, sponsored by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, would write into law some existing city police restrictions. Chokeholds are banned, offices must intervene when force is inappropriately used by fellow cops and de-escalation tactics are mandated.
The bill also adds some new policies, such as requiring police officers to file a report when a gun is pointed at someone regardless of whether it’s fired.
The coronavirus bill largely follows Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spending proposal, although Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, on Friday got the board to specify that $210,000 be spent on legal aid for people facing eviction because of the pandemic.
