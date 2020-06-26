St. Louis aldermen OK stadium funding piece, delay city budget amid impassioned debate on workhouse

The bill expanding the Port Authority, now limited to riverfront areas, to the stadium site on the western edge of downtown will allow the levying of a special 1% sales tax on purchases made there levied through the port authority.

The port authority tax would be in addition to two other 1% sales taxes to be imposed on items sold at the stadium through existing special districts. A previous bill to expand the port authority to cover the entire city failed to win aldermanic approval.

Friday’s bill, sponsored by Alderman Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward, also extends the authority to much of the rest of downtown and some south side areas. The measure passed, 25-2.

The use-of-force bill, sponsored by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, would write into law some existing city police restrictions. Chokeholds are banned, offices must intervene when force is inappropriately used by fellow cops and de-escalation tactics are mandated.