ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen voted Friday to approve subsidies for a planned luxury apartment tower in the Central West End despite vigorous opposition from the area’s alderman.

The move, backed by the mayor, authorizes tax breaks worth an estimated $9.7 million over 10 years to support the $145 million project, which is slated to replace a parking lot at Lindell Boulevard and Kingshighway.

The concept prompted renewed debate over whether the city is doing enough to push development beyond its wealthy central corridor. It also marked another instance of the board overruling 17th Ward Alderman Tina Pihl’s objections to incentives on a project in her ward.

In the past, the board almost always deferred to aldermen on projects in their wards under a doctrine known as “aldermanic courtesy.” But that tradition has taken a beating since three board members were indicted last summer on bribery charges and accused of using that power for personal gain. That’s worked against Pihl, whose promises to get tough on tax breaks in wealthier areas of the city have gone further than even fellow progressive Democrats are willing to go.

Pihl argued on Friday that it was wrong to make the city and its schools give up tax revenue to support rich developers building luxury apartments in one of St. Louis’ most desirable neighborhoods.

“I am for development,” she said. “I’m not for developer welfare.”

But Alderman Michael Gras, whose 28th Ward borders Pihl’s, won the day Friday touting the project’s “huge economic benefit for the city.”

Currently, he said, the land targeted for the project pays $60,000 in property taxes each year. Once the tower is built, he said, it will pay more than $400,000, even with the tax breaks.

He acknowledged that the building would cater only to high-earners, but said the developers also plan to make a $1.3 million donation to the city that could be put toward building affordable housing elsewhere.

Pihl and Gras are also running against each other to be the new 9th Ward alderman this spring.

The vote on the bill was 18-8, with Pihl and Aldermen Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, Dan Guenther, of Benton Park, Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, Jesse Todd, of Vandeventer, Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, and Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, voting no.

Aldermen Carol Howard, of Bevo Mill, and Pam Boyd, of northwest St. Louis, did not vote.

The board also approved bills from Alderman Jack Coatar, of Soulard, authorizing incentives for two downtown projects without debate.

One bill is intended to help developer Advantes Group turn the vacant AT&T tower on Chestnut Street into a “vertical city,” with hundreds of apartments and hotel rooms replacing much of the office space, a restaurant on the 43rd floor, and a rooftop pool. The incentives include $41 million in abated taxes over 15 years and a $2.9 million exemption from sales taxes on construction materials.

The other incentive package, worth $45 million over 15 years, is intended to help Good Development Group get started on a $1.2 billion effort to remake a neglected patch of industrial and underused buildings south of the Poplar Street Bridge. Plans call for high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country.