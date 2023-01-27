St. Louis aldermen pass bill nearly doubling salaries to $72,000

ST. LOUIS — Aldermen voted Friday to increase salaries for board members to $72,000 per year from $37,400, after the spring elections.

The bill also includes provisions for potential increases every four years afterward.

Supporters said the raise would attract more and better candidates to public service and make up for increased work as the wards consolidate to 14 from 28 in April.

Those voting no said the bill was out of touch with residents frustrated with subpar city services and city employees with lower salaries.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association blasted the move Friday afternoon, calling it a "slap in the face to every police officer."

The vote tally on the bill was 15-8. Voting no were Aldermen Dan Guenther, of Benton Park; Joe Vollmer, of the Hill; Jimmy Lappe, of Carondelet; Anne Schweitzer, of Boulevard Heights; Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills; Jesse Todd, of Vandeventer; Joe Vaccaro, of Lindenwood Park; and Bret Narayan, of Dogtown.

Three board members were absent: Lisa Middlebrook, of North Pointe; Tina Pihl, of Forest Park Southeast, and Marlene Davis, of Jeff-Vander-Lou. Alderman Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park West, did not vote.

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, abstained. He is running unopposed in the new 3rd Ward this spring, and has said it would be wrong for him to vote on a raise he is virtually guaranteed to receive.

Alderman Carol Howard of Bevo Mill, who sponsored the pay raise, is one of 10 board members not running for re-election this spring.

The bill now goes to the mayor for her consideration.