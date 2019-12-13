Subscribe for 99¢
ST. LOUIS — The Board of Alderman on Friday voted 21-1 to approve a measure to prohibit the declawing of cats.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro cast the sole vote against the measure.

The bill, sponsored by Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, would make it illegal for veterinarians in the city to conduct such operations unless medically necessary for the animal.

Ingrassia has described the surgery as “really intrusive” and “painful.” 

The measure also includes new provisions to protect pets in extreme weather.

This story will be updated.

