ST. LOUIS — For 30 years, every city alderman has gotten an equal share of a special pot of sales tax money to spend on their wards however they like, whether it's fixing roads, improving parks or replacing dumpsters. And it looks like it'll stay that way for at least a little while longer.

A bid to start sending more money to wards with more poverty, unemployment and roads to fix when the board shrinks this spring fell short Tuesday despite a big push from Aldermanic President Megan Green, the newly elected progressive Democrat.

Her push would have largely benefited long-struggling neighborhoods in largely Black north St. Louis and built upon her campaign promises to make racial inequity the city's North Star. But she met with opposition from several South Side aldermen, including some usually billed as progressive, who said they struggle to address their area's needs with the money they get now.

And Alderman Tom Oldenburg, a moderate who represents part of the city's prosperous southwest side, managed to rally board members from north and south behind keeping things equal for now, and to change Green's bill to reflect that. He said the next board could take up the issue again after the spring elections.

The decision could be reversed during a final round of voting later this week. But the 18-vote majority behind Oldenburg's amendment Tuesday suggested that could be a long shot.