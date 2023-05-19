ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday took up a bill that could impose new regulations on short-term rentals, like those offered on the Airbnb platform.

The initial proposal would require rental operators to apply for yearly permits and, if they don't live in the rentals, a business license. It would also require operators to designate a 24-hour contact person for the city and set up a disciplinary process where rentals that rack up three code violations could have their permits pulled for a year.

St. Louis is one of the few municipalities in the region without any regulations for short-term rentals, which has raised concerns for residents who see them as havens for large parties that attract mayhem and violence, especially downtown.

In one memorable incident two years ago, a party in a downtown loft building spilled onto Washington Avenue and partygoers were filmed dancing atop a police car. And last year, a teenage boy was killed while letting people into a party that was hosted at another short-term rental.

Alderman Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, introduced the bill.