ST. LOUIS — City officials are set to make their pitch to aldermen and the public this afternoon for the largest water rate increases in years.

Curt Skouby, the city's water division chief, says he needs the current levies hiked 44% over the next year to sustain necessary operations and maintenance on an increasingly outdated system. Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, will present a bill making that happen to an aldermanic committee this afternoon.

In a press release previewing the hearing, the mayor's office said the water department really needs the help. Officials have declined to raise rates for nearly 13 years, and the costs of paying workers, treating water, and repairing old pipes, like the one that burst and flooded Highway 40 last month, are rising fast.

The department has been burning through reserves in recent years, and Skouby says they're about to run out of cash.

But the debate could get contentious. Rate hikes are never popular, and aldermen will have to justify this one to residents at a time when they may already be frustrated with the city's struggles to pick up trash, answer 911 calls and tow derelict cars.

Schweitzer said she's mindful of those concerns. "No one thinks, 'Yes, I want to pay more,'" she said. "That's no one's first impression and it certainly wasn't mine."

But she said she was convinced after hearing from water division officials and going over the numbers.

She also said she's going to try and head off similarly-sized increases in the future with a provision in the bill requiring annual increases equal to urban inflation rates starting in 2026.

For the next two years, Schweitzer's bill will bump the cost to an average homeowner by $30 per quarter, to $105.

The mayor's office says that would still be less than current averages in St. Louis County and Kansas City, which it pegged at $158 and $202 per quarter, respectively.

