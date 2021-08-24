St. Louis aldermen to meet Monday to vote on extending city mask mandate

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Monday to consider approving a 30-day continuation of the city's current coronavirus health order requiring people to wear masks inside businesses and other public places.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called the teleconference session because of a new state law requiring local governing bodies to renew after 30 days any health orders restricting access to establishments.

The board, which is on a summer break, hadn't been scheduled to meet again until Sept. 17.

Acting Health Director Fredrick Echols intends to issue a new 30-day order on Wednesday, the expiration date for the directive he issued on July 26 amid rising COVID cases and the highly contagious delta variant.

Echols, in a letter Monday to Reed and aldermanic clerk Terry Kennedy asked the board to take up the issue.

Mary Goodman, Reed's legislative director, said Reed's office already had been looking into the new law and whether the board needed to act.

Echols said while he had drafted his July order so as not to restrict access to public places, the state law "subject to interpretation" may apply anyway.