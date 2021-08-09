St. Louis aldermen to meet Wednesday to give final approval to $168 million pandemic aid bill

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen will meet Wednesday morning to give final approval to a $168-million pandemic aid measure that had been delayed since mid-July.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called the special meeting after the city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, voted Friday to endorse the measure to spend some of the federal aid package allocated to St. Louis.

The estimate board acted despite the continued concern by two members, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green, that some of the spending wouldn't meet federal guidelines. Reed, the estimate board's third member, asserts that it would do so.

Aldermen, by a vote of 27-1, gave the bill preliminary approval on July 13.

