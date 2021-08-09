 Skip to main content
St. Louis aldermen to meet Wednesday to give final approval to $168 million pandemic aid bill
0 comments

St. Louis aldermen to meet Wednesday to give final approval to $168 million pandemic aid bill

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Board of Aldermen on July 13, 2021

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (screengrab)

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen will meet Wednesday morning to give final approval to a $168-million pandemic aid measure that had been delayed since mid-July.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called the special meeting after the city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, voted Friday to endorse the measure to spend some of the federal aid package allocated to St. Louis.

The estimate board acted despite the continued concern by two members, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green, that some of the spending wouldn't meet federal guidelines. Reed, the estimate board's third member, asserts that it would do so.

Aldermen, by a vote of 27-1, gave the bill preliminary approval on July 13.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories