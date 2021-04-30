St. Louis aldermen to weigh resolutions recognizing both ‘International Workers’ Day’ and ‘Loyalty Day’

ST. LOUIS — Among other business at its meeting Friday, the Board of Aldermen will consider two resolutions, one recognizing May 1 as “International Workers’ Day” and a second designating Saturday as “Loyalty Day.”
The labor-related resolution, co-sponsored by Alderman Megan Ellyia Green and 18 other aldermen, notes May Day, which is recognized as a workers’ holiday “in dozens of countries around the world” has deep roots in the U.S., including St. Louis, “stretching back to the 1877 St. Louis General Strike, which was built around multi-racial solidarity.”
The resolution states: “Today organized labor in our city is working hard to restore the multiracial unity evidenced during the 1877 strike, while building a labor movement that can meet the challenges of the 21st century.”
The second resolution recognizes May 1 as “National Loyalty Day,” a “special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom.” Listed sponsors are Aldermen Carol Howard, Shameen Clark-Hubbard and Pamela Boyd.
“Loyalty Day” has its origin during World War I and the Red Scare that following, and was designed by organizers to supplant May Day celebrations, which were increasingly associated by some with the Soviet Union. “Loyalty Day” was made a recurring holiday by Congress in 1958, and first officially observed on May 1, 1959, according to the resolution, which has three co-sponsors.
But St. Louis has a long history of celebrating “Loyalty Day,” stretching back to Mayor Henry Kiel, who issued a declaration in 1917. A number of city neighborhoods, including Princeton Heights and Holly Hills, have marked the day with events, speakers and parades, according to the resolution before the board.
In 1949, Mayor Joseph M. Darst said “Loyalty Day” in St. Louis was designed to counter the “subversive acts” of those who “would endeavor to undermine the faith of our people in the government that has given them the freedom they now enjoy.”
The aldermanic meeting started at 10 a.m. and can be watched online on the city website, www.stlouis-mo.gov