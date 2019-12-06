This article will be updated
ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday voted to designate city parks as child care facilities so they’re exempt from a Missouri state law allowing people to carry concealed firearms without permits and training.
The sponsor, Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, called the bill “a creative way of pushing the limits of our gun laws.”
“We need to give our police department the tools they need to intervene in situations that are very dangerous and ones that involve our children,” she said. “At the very least our parks should be gun-free zones.”
But Alderman Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward, warned that the measure — which passed on a 16-2 vote — is likely to be successfully challenged by gun rights advocates in the courts.
Narayan said he shares Spencer’s goal but that the bill “doesn’t meet our common-sense definitions of a park.” He said a pending bill to allow gun bans issued by private groups getting permits to use parks has a better chance of withstanding a legal challenge.
Spencer replied by saying the vast majority of activity in parks isn’t organized by groups. Her measure requires signs explaining the prohibition to be posted at all park entrances, parking areas, playgrounds and athletic fields.
Joining Narayan in voting against the bill was Alderman Brandon Bosley, D-3rd Ward. He said he worried that it could increase the chances that a resident carrying a weapon simply to protect his family might get involved in an incident with police.
“We have an environment where the police don’t trust the community and the community doesn’t trust the police,” he said.
Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, said he voted for the bill “because it seems like the thing to do” but questioned if would really make the parks any safer.
He said law-abiding citizens who might otherwise carry guns to protect themselves would obey the no-gun signs but people who commit crimes won’t.
Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said she intends to sign the bill.
The city now has its own open-carry ban that applies citywide but Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says police don’t enforce it because another state law preempts most local restrictions.
In 2017, a St. Louis circuit judge upheld a ban on guns imposed by the St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park, saying it’s OK because it is both an educational facility and a gated amusement park. Those are among the places where guns can be barred under Missouri law.
But last year, an appeals court said the ruling was flawed and ordered the judge to hold a new round of hearings on the case, which is still pending.