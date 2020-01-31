St. Louis aldermen urge Legislature to stay out of employee residency issue

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday urged the Missouri Legislature to stay out of its dispute with Mayor Lyda Krewson over ending the residency requirement for police and other city employees.
The board voted 19-3 for a resolution telling state lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson to reject a proposed state law endorsed by Krewson that would eliminate the St. Louis rule.
Aldermen last September refused to put repeal before city voters via a city charter amendment.
"This is a purely local decision that should be made by us," said Alderman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, the resolution's sponsor. "It's highly inappropriate that the mayor would.....go to Jefferson City and ask the Republican government there to overthrow our decision."
Krewson chief of staff Steve Conway defended the mayor's move. Public safety is her top priority, Conway said, and ending the residency requirement will help the city fill more than 130 police vacancies.
"The aldermen had the opportunity to put the vote on the residency issue" on the ballot and failed, he said in an interview.
The governor and a large majority of state lawmakers are Republicans, while Krewson and all 29 aldermen are Democrats.
Tyus said Krewson has other options other than the state measure.
Among them, Tyus said, is organizing an initiative petition drive to put the charter amendment on the ballot. Or, she said, the mayor can "start doing hard politics" in trying to get her measure through the board.
Another supporter of the resolution, Alderman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, said it's in keeping with city officials' opposition to state laws barring local gun restrictions and minimum wage increases.
Moreover, Alderman Marlene Davis, D-19th Ward, argued that the police department's main employment problem is retaining officers, not recruiting new ones.
That's the situation, she said, even though officers already are allowed to relocate outside the city after seven years on the force. That policy is in state law now.
Six of the 19 aldermen who backed the resolution Friday had sided with the mayor last year in voting to put repealing the residency rule on the ballot.
"It is a statement about local control," one of the six, Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward, said of the resolution.