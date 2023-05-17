ST. LOUIS — Alderwoman Cara Spencer says she has a plan to curb some of the more flamboyant displays of firearms in the city.

Spencer, of Marine Villa, will introduce a bill this week making it illegal to openly bear arms without a concealed-carry permit. The legislation takes advantage of a provision in a 9-year-old state law that expanded open-carry rights but still allowed cities to restrict the practice to permit holders. Kansas City adopted a similar ordinance in 2014.

State law would still allow gun owners to conceal-carry without a permit. But Spencer said her idea would still give police another way to get guns off the street. It could also cut down on local newscast footage featuring people walking around Soulard and downtown St. Louis with long guns and making the heart of the region look like the Wild West.

"Fifteen-year-olds can't be walking around with AR-15s any more," Spencer said.

The city already has a blanket open-carry ban on the books from the 1970s, but officials have said in recent years that police don't enforce it because of the many preemptions in state law.

Spencer has some history with pushing the limits of the state's laissez-faire gun laws. In 2019, she sponsored a plan designating parks as child-care facilities so they would be exempt from state law allowing people to concealed-carry without permits.