St. Louis and soccer club working to fix Centene Stadium electrical problems

ST. LOUIS — City and Centene Stadium officials continued work Tuesday to fix the electrical problems that prevented the new soccer venue from hosting its inaugural games. But they gave no indication when the damage, caused by nearby street construction work, would be fully repaired.

“We are working with our construction and operation partners to resolve the current situation with (the stadium’s) internal power distribution system,” St. Louis City SC, the new MLS franchise, said in a statement.

Newly released city documents provided some additional detail on how the electrical problems occurred.

The problems began when two conduits were damaged during a trenching operation Sept. 2 by a city-hired contractor installing a street lighting conduit on the west side of 22nd Street near the stadium, according to the city records.

Josh Kambitch, an engineer with the city Board of Public Service, reported he was told by stadium construction contractors that the conduit damage allowed water to enter the stadium’s communications and electrical room. The city was hit by rain that day and the following two days.

Kambitch stated the damaged underground conduits included what was found to be a private electrical run, between the stadium and a VIP parking lot, that wasn’t marked or identified through MO One Call/Dig Rite, the utility line locating service.

He also said no one with the stadium construction staff had alerted the city contractors to the location of the private conduit run.

Kambitch said in an email to other city officials on Sept. 8 that “apparently, the water that got in through the broken conduit fried a couple of proprietary main breakers for the stadium.”

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, declined to comment on the situation Tuesday, other than to say that the public service board and the stadium have been in constant communication since the issue was identified and are working toward a solution.

He also said all contractors involved in work around the stadium are bonded and insured.

St. Louis City SC officials did not respond to an interview request about the documents Tuesday.

So far, the problems have forced the move of two games featuring St. Louis City2, the MLS team’s developmental squad, to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville — its final regular-season game Sunday and a playoff game next Sunday.

St Louis City SC did say in its statement, “We have not confirmed the location” of any later playoff games that City2 may be involved in.