St. Louis announces more application sites for $500 pandemic aid payments
ST. LOUIS — City officials this week announced more opportunities to apply in-person for $500 direct cash payments.

People without internet access, seniors and people with disabilities who meet income requirements can apply for the pandemic aid from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27 at the Wohl Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

That location will also be open Monday through Saturday starting Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon with evening hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Those hours will run through Jan. 15.

The program is meant to help at least 9,300 city residents who have lost income due to COVID-19.

Applicants are required to bring a valid state ID or driver's license, proof of income and as least two official documents to prove they live in city limits, which may include a lease agreement, tax statement, auto registration, utility bill, government benefit statement or bank statement.

Those who apply must prove they lived in the city within the last 30 days and have lived here for at least a year prior to the application.

For more information, call 866-948-3742. To apply for direct assistance online, or to check eligibility requirements, visit the city website.

