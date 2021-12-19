St. Louis announces more application sites for $500 pandemic aid payments

ST. LOUIS — City officials this week announced more opportunities to apply in-person for $500 direct cash payments.

People without internet access, seniors and people with disabilities who meet income requirements can apply for the pandemic aid from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27 at the Wohl Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

That location will also be open Monday through Saturday starting Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon with evening hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Those hours will run through Jan. 15.

The program is meant to help at least 9,300 city residents who have lost income due to COVID-19.

Applicants are required to bring a valid state ID or driver's license, proof of income and as least two official documents to prove they live in city limits, which may include a lease agreement, tax statement, auto registration, utility bill, government benefit statement or bank statement.