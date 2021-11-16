St. Louis-area leaders scope out infrastructure opportunities as Biden signs plan into law

JEFFERSON CITY — St. Louis-area leaders on Monday were preparing for an expected influx of federal cash for transportation and other projects as President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan into law.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday called the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a “big, big win for our community” and said the county had plenty of uses for potential funds.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who like Page is a Democrat, was in Washington for the signing ceremony. Her office touted benefits such as funding to remove lead pipes and money for improved internet access.
And St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, a Republican, said that county’s first transit priority for state and/or federal funding was improving the bottleneck at the Wentzville Interstate 64-Interstate 70 interchange.
The next priority, he said, is the extension of Highway N, in “an area that’s growing tremendously.
“It’s still a two-lane country road,” Ehlmann said.
Page, during a news conference Monday, said the county was “very excited” about “for the first time in a long time having funds to improve our arterial roads in St. Louis County.”
He said the county had more than $200 million in unmet needs. Doug Moore, Page’s spokesman, said later that the county executive hoped the money would cover “a portion” of the projects on the list.
Moore said the $200 million included road work, sidewalk construction, multimodal corridor creation and “reworking” some of the county’s most dangerous intersections.
He said some intersections that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act are included on the unmet needs list.
Moore said the list did not include buildings. Page said some county buildings require repair as “there’s been serious deferred maintenance for the past 10 years because we just haven’t had the money.”
Page also said the county and the city of St. Louis were partnering “to study” MetroLink expansion. “We’ll be talking about that as well,” he said.
Page’s comments came hours before Biden, a fellow Democrat, signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.
Jones’ spokesman, Nick Dunne, said the law would allow the mayor to build on more than $1.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan she has already allocated for improving internet access in the city.
Dunne said in addition that “the plan will help replace many lead pipes throughout the city.”
The law, he said, would also create “many new, good paying union jobs that can’t be outsourced. This will have a pretty significant impact on the economic vitality of the region.”
Statewide benefit
A White House fact sheet says Missouri is poised to receive $6.5 billion over five years in road dollars and an additional nearly $500 million for bridge work.
There will also be grant money available for “economically significant bridges” and “major projects,” the fact sheet said.
The state is expected to receive, over five years, an estimated $675 million for public transportation, $100 million for electric vehicle charging stations, and $866 million “to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.”
The law also includes at least $100 million for expanded broadband coverage in Missouri, according to the White House.
The fact sheet also says 1.6 million Missourians “will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.”
According to the fact sheet, Missouri is also expected to receive millions of dollars to “protect against” wildfires and cyberattacks as well as $246 million for the state’s airports.
The bipartisan bill only earned support from two lawmakers in Missouri’s 10-member congressional delegation: U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, voted against the bill when Democrats didn’t advance a separate social spending bill at the same time. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, also opposed the bill, saying on Twitter “I voted against the ‘infrastructure’ bill because I vehemently oppose the Democrats’ socialist takeover.”
Blunt said in August that Missouri would receive some of the greatest benefits from the bill.
“As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill,” he said after voting for it.
“The bill authorizes more than $8 billion to help our state improve the safety and reliability of our roads and highways. It includes much-needed funding for ports and waterways,” Blunt said. “And, it focuses resources toward ending the digital divide that has left nearly one-third of rural Missourians without access to broadband.
“Location is one of our greatest competitive advantages in Missouri,” he said. “The investments in this bill will help us maintain that advantage and improve the quality of life for families, businesses, and farmers.”
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has long supported increased funding for infrastructure, signing into law this year a gradual 12.5-cent boost to the state’s motor fuel tax.
“Missouri’s on the right track now,” Parson said this month, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune. “We’re going to have a real opportunity to take that to another level, and do a lot of things we’ve needed to do for a long time — whether it’s the interstate systems, whether it’s county-lettered roads, whether it’s bridges that we’ve been working on.”