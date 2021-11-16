St. Louis-area leaders scope out infrastructure opportunities as Biden signs plan into law

He said the county had more than $200 million in unmet needs. Doug Moore, Page’s spokesman, said later that the county executive hoped the money would cover “a portion” of the projects on the list.

Moore said the $200 million included road work, sidewalk construction, multimodal corridor creation and “reworking” some of the county’s most dangerous intersections.

He said some intersections that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act are included on the unmet needs list.

Moore said the list did not include buildings. Page said some county buildings require repair as “there’s been serious deferred maintenance for the past 10 years because we just haven’t had the money.”

Page also said the county and the city of St. Louis were partnering “to study” MetroLink expansion. “We’ll be talking about that as well,” he said.

Page’s comments came hours before Biden, a fellow Democrat, signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

Jones’ spokesman, Nick Dunne, said the law would allow the mayor to build on more than $1.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan she has already allocated for improving internet access in the city.

