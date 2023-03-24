This story was updated at 8:55 p.m. with developments.

ST. LOUIS — City officials, dump trucks, police officers and a bulldozer backed away from a riverfront homeless encampment Friday evening, despite telling residents earlier in the day that they needed to leave.

About a dozen residents appeared to be at the encampment early Friday evening. Some said they did not want to leave because of uncertainty or distrust about where they would be moved to, and for how long.

"We need something stable ... so we can ultimately get on our feet," said Stephanie Coleman, a resident who was unable to get details about where she and her partner would go from a city official at the site.

Coleman and others said they had received no warnings or orders about relocating, prior to Friday.

Advocates supporting the homeless residents were also at the encampment Friday, and aimed to block forced evictions, if necessary.

"I'm not going to let them run over people or their stuff," said August Kelly, a volunteer coordinator for Tent Mission STL. "If people do choose to move, I don't want it to be with people breathing down their neck. It's a dignity thing."

Kelly was also confused about where the residents might go if relocated, stating that capacity at local homeless facilities has been scarce.

"They haven't, like, all winter," said Kelly. "It would be surprising if they had it now."

City officials denied various claims and concerns of those at the site.

For instance, Nick Desideri, a spokesman for the mayor's office, said residents were given advance warning about the planned relocation, which he said marked a continuation of other recent efforts to move homeless people from the same part of the riverfront.

Desideri also said there was adequate space to accommodate the residents in alternative settings, including tiny homes and single rooms in shelters. He added that the goal was to connect residents with the right services and resources.

"It really depends on what people need," he said.

Desideri said "intentional interference" from people at the scene caused the city to reverse course late Friday. He did not say what the city planned to do next, or when it may happen.