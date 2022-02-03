St. Louis begins new online portal to apply for appointment to city, regional boards

ST. LOUIS — City officials have established an expanded online portal to make it easier to apply for appointment to city and regional boards — and announced a new effort to increase the diversity of future selections.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office said the portal includes the names of the current members of more than 70 boards and commissions with mayoral appointees.

The listings also show how many vacancies are on each panel and which appointees are serving beyond the expiration date of their terms.

The effort to increase diversity includes working with United WE, a Kansas City-based organization that since 2014 has helped more than 170 women get appointed to boards in several cities.

The Jones administration also is working with other groups such as 100 Black Men of St. Louis, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis, the National Pan-Hellenic Council of St. Louis, the St. Louis chapter of The Links Inc., the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce.

“Our boards and commissions should reflect the incredible diversity of St. Louis, across racial lines and different backgrounds, but many residents have felt excluded from the decision-making process for far too long,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones said her partnership with the various organizations will ensure that a diversity of perspectives are included on civic boards. She said that will make the city “stronger in the long run.”

Nick Dunne, Jones’ spokesman, said the previous online page dealing with boards and commissions had been inconsistently updated and had outdated information.

