St. Louis Black caucus opposes ballot issue overhauling city voting system

That, supporters complain, has allowed some candidates to emerge as the party nominee and eventual winner by getting less than a majority in a multi-candidate primary field.

They say allowing people to vote for more than one primary candidate, a process known as "approval voting," would ensure general-election contestants have broader support across the city.

The Black caucus is made up of 10 of the 11 African Americans who represent ward seats on the Board of Aldermen.

The caucus' opposition pits its members against two prominent Black Democrats who are among Proposition D's supporters, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler.

Jones finished close behind Lyda Krewson, who got 32% of the total cast in the seven-person race in the March 2017 Democratic mayoral primary. Krewson went on to win the job in the April general election.

Jones and Butler, a former city Democratic Party chairman, both have disputed opponents' arguments that a shift to a nonpartisan election would reduce the party's influence in the city.