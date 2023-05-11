ST. LOUIS — Arguments over plans to revive a longtime refuge for the homeless downtown started Thursday afternoon before a city appeals board.
Officials with New Life Evangelistic Center, which ran a prominent but controversial shelter at 1411 Locust Street for 40 years before the city shut it down for code violations in 2017, say they want to reopen the building as a multipurpose center with a worship space, food pantry and offices. The Rev. Larry Rice, New Life's longtime leader, has advertised it as a place where people could come during the day for bus passes, job counseling and other assistance.
And last February, the city issued New Life a permit to start a $300,000 renovation.
But some downtown neighbors are challenging that decision.
Even with the renovations, they argue, the building won't be up to code. And they think the plan is a ploy aimed at eventually reviving the full shelter that housed hundreds of homeless people per night despite an occupancy permit limiting guests to 35 and was accused of fostering loitering, public urination and drug dealing in the area.
"You give 'em an inch, they're going to take a mile," said Elkin Kistner, an attorney for the downtown residents.
The spat is a familiar one in the region's ongoing struggle with homelessness.
Rev. Larry Rice has been trying to reopen the building at 1411 Locust Street that once housed a shelter since it was closed by the city in 2017.
The shelter was forced to close in 2017.
Opponents say the real goal is to bring back the ministry's homeless shelter.
Last week, the city issued the former shelter an occupancy permit that will allow it to now function as a church. The facility will not be allowed to shelter homeless St. Louisans overnight, as it did in the past.
New Life Evangelistic Center has been operating at 14th and Locust streets since 1976.
Attorney says decision will be appealed to circuit court
It's the latest step in a years long battle between City Hall and Rice's New Life Evangelistic Center.