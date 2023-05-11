ST. LOUIS — Arguments over plans to revive a longtime refuge for the homeless downtown started Thursday afternoon before a city appeals board.

Officials with New Life Evangelistic Center, which ran a prominent but controversial shelter at 1411 Locust Street for 40 years before the city shut it down for code violations in 2017, say they want to reopen the building as a multipurpose center with a worship space, food pantry and offices. The Rev. Larry Rice, New Life's longtime leader, has advertised it as a place where people could come during the day for bus passes, job counseling and other assistance.

And last February, the city issued New Life a permit to start a $300,000 renovation.

But some downtown neighbors are challenging that decision.

Even with the renovations, they argue, the building won't be up to code. And they think the plan is a ploy aimed at eventually reviving the full shelter that housed hundreds of homeless people per night despite an occupancy permit limiting guests to 35 and was accused of fostering loitering, public urination and drug dealing in the area.

"You give 'em an inch, they're going to take a mile," said Elkin Kistner, an attorney for the downtown residents.

Tensions rekindled in downtown St. Louis as New Life attempts to reopen building Rev. Larry Rice has been trying to reopen the building at 1411 Locust Street that once housed a shelter since it was closed by the city in 2017.

New Life Evangelistic Center to reopen — but not as a homeless shelter Last week, the city issued the former shelter an occupancy permit that will allow it to now function as a church. The facility will not be allowed to shelter homeless St. Louisans overnight, as it did in the past.