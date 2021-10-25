St. Louis Board of Aldermen launches website for public to weigh in on redistricting

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen, which has less than 10 weeks to approve a new map of city wards, has launched a website to involve the public in the politically charged redistricting process.

The site provides upcoming dates of public meetings, information on testifying at upcoming meetings, census data, and a comment section. Proposed maps will also be posted at the site.

The board faces a Dec. 31 deadline under the city charter to adopt a new map. This year the board also must reduce the number of wards — and ward aldermanic seats — in half to 14 from 28 because of a charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.

To view the site, go to www.stlouis-mo.gov/aldermen/redistricting.

Comments and questions can also be directed to 314-622-4114, by email to redistricting@stlouis-mo.gov or by mail to Board of Aldermen, 1200 Market St., Room 232, St. Louis 63103 Attn: Redistricting.

