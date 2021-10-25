 Skip to main content
St. Louis Board of Aldermen launches website for public to weigh in on redistricting
St. Louis Board of Aldermen launches website for public to weigh in on redistricting

Members of the general public watch the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 15, 2019, from the overhead gallery in the City Hall chamber. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen, which has less than 10 weeks to approve a new map of city wards, has launched a website to involve the public in the politically charged redistricting process.

The site provides upcoming dates of public meetings, information on testifying at upcoming meetings, census data, and a comment section. Proposed maps will also be posted at the site.  

The board faces a Dec. 31 deadline under the city charter to adopt a new map. This year the board also must reduce the number of wards — and ward aldermanic seats — in half to 14 from 28 because of a charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.

To view the site, go to www.stlouis-mo.gov/aldermen/redistricting.

Comments and questions can also be directed to 314-622-4114, by email to redistricting@stlouis-mo.gov or by mail to Board of Aldermen, 1200 Market St., Room 232, St. Louis 63103 Attn: Redistricting.

