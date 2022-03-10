St. Louis Board of Aldermen to resume in-person meetings

ST. LOUIS — After two years of meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen will resume in-person meetings next month.

A board committee that makes rules for the body’s staff voted Thursday to resume in-person meetings of the full board starting April 18, the first meeting of the full board after a spring recess that begins next week.

“I want to thank the Board of Aldermen staff and the staff of STLTV for their continued work and support to enable the Board of Aldermen to continue their work and keep the city moving forward during this pandemic,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed in a statement announcing the rule change.

Masks will be required in City Hall’s aldermanic chambers, and the number of people allowed to observe from the gallery will be limited. Meetings will continue to be streamed online.

The board’s committee hearings will continue to be held via video conference.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has been slower to return to in-person meetings than other governing bodies.

The Missouri Legislature met in-person in 2021 and during this year’s session. The St. Louis County Council met in person for much of the latter half of last year before suspending in-person meetings during the omicron surge in January. The council resumed in-person meetings last week, although several council members and County Executive Sam Page attended remotely.

