St. Louis Board of Aldermen to return to regular in-person board meetings on Monday

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen will resume in-person meetings on Monday, but masks will be required. And the number of guests allowed in the gallery to observe the meeting will be limited.

Aldermanic committee hearings will continue to be held via videoconference.

The meeting on Monday is the last of the 2021-2022 legislative session.

On Tuesday, aldermen will meet to start the 2022-2023 session. Both meetings start at 10 a.m.

The aldermen began meeting virtually in April 2020, after the city issued a stay-at-home order barring nonessential activities. Except for the day they were sworn in, in April 2021, aldermen continued to meet online.

Meetings will continued to be carried live by STL TV.

“I want to thank the Board of Aldermen staff and the staff of STLTV for their continued work and support to enable the Board of Aldermen to continue their work and keep the City moving forward during this pandemic,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said in a statement.