St. Louis candidates make last-ditch pitches to voters at the polls

ST. LOUIS — Primary candidates and their campaign teams fanned out to polling places across the region Tuesday morning to make their final pitches, shore up support and convince the undecided.

Officials in the city and St. Louis County were predicting a light turnout, magnifying the importance of every vote in a series of competitive races up and down the ballot.

Congresswoman Cori Bush started Tuesday at Central Library in downtown St. Louis, where she marked her name on the Democratic ballot and ran into others planning on doing the same. Multiple poll workers asked for selfies.

For one voter, Bush’s appearance made his day:

“I love her,” said Michael Lunter, 63, who lives downtown. “She’s so outspoken, and she’s not afraid to tell the truth about women’s rights to their bodies, and racial justice.”

As she left the library, Bush said felt good about her chances against State Sen. Steve Roberts, and planned to spend the rest of the day bouncing around polling places. “We’re going to be letting people know their congresswoman loves them,” she said.

A short while later, Roberts arrived at Hazelwood Central High School, and found a welcoming audience. Multiple people heading into the high school gym to vote told Roberts they knew his family — his uncle and father were both St. Louis aldermen.

Others there just didn’t like Bush.

Kim P. Jones, 64, of St. Louis County, said the congresswoman let her down with her vote against President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

“Cori Bush is a tremendous activist,” said Jones. “I do not think she’s been effective as a legislator.”

Candidates in the hotly contested Democratic primary for St. Louis County executive were also out making personal appeals.

Incumbent Sam Page was at the Olivette Community Center, where at least a few people came up to shake his hand and tell him he was doing a good job. Page acknowledged he’d taken a lot of criticism from challenger Jane Dueker of late, but cast it as mostly theater.

“If you want an excitement rollercoaster, I’m probably not your guy,” he told one voter. “I try to keep it steady.”

Dueker, for her part, started her day near her home in Chesterfield with visits to polls at city hall and an elementary school, and then headed to polling places in north St. Louis County and University City.

“I’ll have hit every section of St. Louis County before the polls close,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “I feel great, and this has been fun.”

She also said she’d been running into people who said they turned out specifically to vote for her over Page. “People want change,” she said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. People in line at that time are allowed to finish voting.

Joe Holleman of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.