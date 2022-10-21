St. Louis Circuit Attorney releases payroll records

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office released employee pay records to the Post-Dispatch this week, more than nine months after the newspaper requested them.

The release comes at a time when local governments, including St. Louis city and St. Louis County, are under fire for their handling of records and Sunshine Law requests.

The newspaper’s counsel, Joe Martineau, had to get involved before the circuit attorney’s payroll data was provided to the newspaper.

The Post-Dispatch made the request as part of its Public Pay database project. More than 200 agencies in Missouri and Illinois responded to the newspaper’s Sunshine and Freedom of Information requests in time for the project’s publication on Aug. 28.

In previous years, the Post-Dispatch requested salary estimates, but this year the newspaper requested total gross pay for 2021, including overtime and all other compensation. For months, the Circuit Attorney’s office resisted providing anything other than salary estimates, and so it was excluded from the original August publication of the newspaper’s database.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner did not respond to a request for comment.

Gardner’s office was not alone in delaying. The cities of St. Louis, Bella Villa and Country Club Hills, the St. Louis Treasurer and Atlas Public Schools have all provided data to the Post-Dispatch in the months since the 2022 edition of the Public Pay database was published.

The paper is still seeking records from the cities of Cool Valley, St. Ann and Velda Village Hills, as well as Explore St. Louis.