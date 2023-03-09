ST. LOUIS — Circuit court officials are suing the city's finance chief, saying she is illegally refusing to pay their expenses.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday complains that Comptroller Darlene Green has balked at invoices for printer ink, furniture, and new letterhead and business cards for the circuit court's presiding judge. Also pending is a $900 repair of a window in the Civil Courts Building damaged by gunfire last month.

The lawsuit says Green's office has justified refusals by saying that the court is not submitting its invoices through the proper process.

But court officials say that's not her call. They say state law gives her no authority to review court expenses once they are budgeted. And in a separate filing, they say allowing such behavior to continue threatens the separation of powers between executive and judicial branches of government required by the Missouri Constitution.

Meetings between court and comptroller staff have failed to resolve the issue, which appears to be related to the introduction of new accounting software in the city and new procedures recommended in a state audit.

Joel Currier, a spokesman for the circuit court, declined comment.

The comptroller's office had not yet filed an answer to the petition as of Thursday morning. But Green told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that the matter was a "staff issue."

"Both staffs have just loggerheaded," she said.

She said she wasn't against the lawsuit, and that it might be a quick way to resolve the matter.

"Let's move along, staff," Green said, "and perhaps talk about your philosophical differences over lunch."