ST. LOUIS — The city's chief financial officer and circuit judges have settled a dispute over how the city is handling the payment of court expenses.

Circuit court officials sued Comptroller Darlene Green in March, accusing her of illegally refusing to pay their bills, including invoices for the repair of a courthouse window pierced by gunfire. Green said at the time that the dispute boiled down to processing issues and a failure of staff to work them out.

The consent judgement filed last week says Green has now mailed checks to pay disputed expenses and outlines plans for the court and the comptroller's office to work together and hash out disputes moving forward.