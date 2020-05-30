St. Louis congressman Clay calls for further charges, investigations in death of George Floyd

FLORISSANT — U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay of University City on Saturday called for further investigations into the death of George Floyd.
The 10-term Democratic congressman was set to speak at a drive-thru food distribution event at the site of the former Jamestown Mall.
Clay's statement said he is "angry beyond words."
"That videotape taken by a brave bystander has revealed to White Americans what Black Americans have witnessed for decades," Clay's remarks said. "Racially driven, excessive force applied by some police officers who view Black citizens as something less than human."
Clay said the three other officers who were present at the scene of Floyd's death must be charged as accessories to the crime.
"The list of broken black bodies at the hands of local law enforcement keeps growing," he said.
Clay called for further investigations in Minneapolis, and said he hoped they would lead to a consent decree like the one enacted in Ferguson.
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
