St. Louis considering putting homeless encampments outside vacant schools

Fefer said the encampments potentially would be set up by the city and overseen by nonprofit organizations. Referrals to health and other services would be provided and the sites would have fencing and privacy screens, he said.

Jones’ plan also includes $8 million for more traditional shelters, $2 million for additional “tiny home” developments and millions more for other homeless services.

Committee chairman Jeffrey Boyd, 22nd Ward, who asked about the encampments, complained that St. Louis County hasn’t done enough to deal with the region’s homeless problem and urged the mayor to get County Executive Sam Page to do more.

“Why should we be the only government entity within this region that is laser focused on homelessness?” Boyd asked.

The encampments were discussed during a briefing from aides to the mayor on the overall spending program’s details.

Lindsey Noblot, who works at an early childhood center, urged the panel to endorse Jones’ proposal, which was based on ideas developed by an advisory committee of more than 30 people that held hearings and got other public input.

Jones’ plan “has everything we need to move forward,” Noblot said.