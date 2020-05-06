You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County and city receive $600,000 grant to clean up abandoned buildings
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County and city were awarded $300,000 each from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assess and plan the revitalization of local abandoned industrial and commercial properties. 

The city's grant, awarded to St. Louis (City) Development Corporation, is to help establish a plan to clean up neighborhoods such as Jeff-Vander-Lou, St. Louis Place, Carr Square, Hyde Park, Wells Goodfellow, Mark Twain, Walnut Park and Baden.

The county grant is to focus on the areas of West Florissant Avenue and Natural Bridge commercial corridors, including areas in Ferguson, Dellwood, Jennings and Pine Lawn through the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) of St. Louis County.

Part of the county's grant will also be used for community education activities.

