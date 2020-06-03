St. Louis County announces $15.4 million in aid for child care centers and humanitarian relief

CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced another major piece of its coronavirus stimulus program on Wednesday, with $15.4 million being made available for child care centers and charitable organizations that provide humanitarian relief.
The program details indicate that the county will make $5.9 million in grants available to child care centers that need help operating safely. The grants will cover the costs of business interruptions caused by COVID-19 and the costs of complying with county and federal health guidelines.
Applications were open on Wednesday and the county will hold a live webinar to discuss the program Thursday at 2 p.m.
The county also announced it is making $9.5 million available to nonprofits that provide humanitarian relief in the county. That includes:
• $1 million for senior and homebound programs
• $250,000 for housing stabilization
• $2.3 million for homeless prevention
• $2.5 million for temporary housing assistance
• $1.7 million for utility assistance
• $40,000 for legal advocacy
• $1 million for technology such as prepaid cell phones and wifi hotspots to help isolated people stay connected
• $500,000 for social and emotional wellness of children
The county received $173.5 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. In a 4-3 party-line vote on April 28, the County Council gave County Executive Sam Page’s administration the authority to spend all of the grants without further council approval.
So far, the county has previously announced $17.5 million in small business relief and $2.6 million in food relief.
