St. Louis County awards shelter contract to Animal Protective Association

BERKELEY — St. Louis County said Friday it has awarded the contract to run the county animal shelter to the Animal Protective Association, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization.

Once finalized, APA Adoption Center will assume oversight of operations at the St. Louis County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Olivette, as well as its own facility in Brentwood.

The move to private management brings to fruition a recommendation made in a 2019 audit that ripped the shelter for poor conditions and a high kill rate that had been concealed by paperwork. The contract agreement also comes months after the emergence of a lawsuit alleging that a former supervisor at the shelter was forced out of the job for reporting misconduct and opposing plans to “privatize” the facility.

St. Louis County’s division of Animal Care and Control “has made strides in improving shelter conditions” since the 2019 audit, the county said in its Friday announcement.

“The APA will really take us to the next level,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, in a statement.

