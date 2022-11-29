St. Louis County billed thousands of residents incorrectly

CLAYTON — St. Louis County sent inaccurate tax bills to 15,300 residential property owners earlier this month.

The county began mailing corrected 2022 tax bills late last week along with a letter explaining the miscalculation. The error was caused when the county mistakenly prepared bills for the Metropolitan Sewer District at a tax rate of $0.60 per $100 instead of $0.06 per $100, according to Collector of Revenue Mark Devore.

The error affected residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. Gravois Creek stretches from Kirkwood through south St. Louis County.

Residents can find the correct bills online at revenue.stlouisco.com/Collection/PayTaxes. Payments may also be made on that site. The county will credit overpayments to next year's tax bill, or residents may request a refund.

Questions may be directed to the Collector of Revenue at 314-615-5500.