MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis County's ongoing budget woes have caused it to cancel nearly $27 million worth of road projects planned for the next five years.

County Executive Sam Page, at a news conference Wednesday, highlighted six major projects now underway or slated to start.

But he also warned residents that the county won't be able to fully address $200 million worth of needed road fixes until it fixes the hole in its budget.

"There are a lot of projects we would like to do, but we just don't have the funds we need to do them," Page said.

Inflation has increased the expected cost of road and bridge projects by 70%, he said. A recent influx of federal infrastructure money has sent demand for labor and supplies skyrocketing and resulting in increased wages. Combined with lingering supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, costs are even higher.

The county faces a $40 million budget deficit this year, and officials have been holding private meetings with department leaders to explore where cuts could be made. There's not enough money in the county's special road and bridge fund, which collects mainly from property taxes, and the county can't rely on its general revenue fund to pick up the slack, Page said.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on budget cuts and revenue hikes at town halls starting in June, Page said. Dates for those town halls haven't been finalized yet.

Despite financial problems, the county is still managing $42.7 million in road projects this year. Here are a few projects planned for this construction season:

Allen Road Bridge replacement in west St. Louis County north of Eureka ($5 million)

Resurfacing Midland Boulevard from Canton Avenue to Page Avenue in University City, including sidewalk and curb replacement, and signal upgrades ($3.9 million)

Resurfacing Westport Plaza Drive and Marine Avenue in Maryland Heights, including sidewalk and curb replacement, and signal upgrades ($4.7 million)

Resurfacing Bayless Avenue in South County, including curb and sidewalk improvements, and signal upgrades ($2.3 million)

McKelvey Road resurfacing in Maryland Heights ($3 million)

Lackland Road resurfacing in Maryland Heights, including culvert and sidewalk improvements ($1.9 million)

The county maintains a map of all road construction projects either underway or in planning at https://bit.ly/41YAUFl. Crews are also working to fill potholes. Potholes may be reported by calling 314-615-8538.