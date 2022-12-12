St. Louis County committee won't seek records on Sam Page's anesthesiologist job

CLAYTON — A group of St. Louis County Council members won't pursue an effort to investigate the county's top leader for allegedly violating county rules.

The council's ethics committee filed suit last year to get records related to County Executive Sam Page's work as a part-time anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur. Page quit his anesthesiologist job after 61% of voters supported a measure this spring to bar county executives from secondary work.

The committee sought information on Page's work schedule and compensation, but last week voted to withdraw the subpoenas. The meeting was closed to the public because members were discussing confidential legal matters.

The county charter says "the county executive's entire time shall be devoted to the duties of the office." The county executive said he worked during his free time, and that his job didn't interfere with his county responsibilities.