St. Louis County Council advances bonds to pay for 2 police stations

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to advance a $20 million bond issuance aimed in large part at the rising costs to replace two police stations.

The council voted 6-0 without discussion to give first-round approval to the bill, which would raise $15 million for precincts in North County and the Affton area.

The bond issuance would raise an additional $5 million to reimburse the county's park fund for paying a special assessment to the Howard Bend Levee District in the Missouri River flood plain.

The bonds could get a final vote next week.

If approved, the bond issuance would bring the total amount borrowed for the project since 2017 to more than $41 million. Officials said last month that the issuance includes a 50% contingency to cover any cost overruns. The county estimates about $3 million remaining could be redirected toward other maintenance needs.

The county issued a request for bidders for the two projects last week.

The two stations were estimated to cost roughly $13 million in 2017, when they were first proposed, and are now tagged at $38 million.

The cost includes $17.6 million to rebuild the North County precinct and $20.2 million to demolish a former Affton precinct and build a new station. Officials have blamed the increase on an inadequate initial estimate and rising construction costs and supply chain disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among other changes.

Rent for youth center

The council also voted 6-0 to rent space in a shopping center to house the county Department of Human Services' Spanish Lake Youth Center. The center offers services including workshops on life skills, educational support, job training and individualized social welfare support.

The five-year lease would see the county pay $4,200 monthly rent in the first two years of the contract for a 4,200-square-foot office and plot of adjacent land in the Belle Park Plaza Shopping Center at 12079 Bellefontaine Road.

Rent would increase 3% each successive year, raising rent to $4,326 a month in the third year. The county would pay $4,455.78 a month in the fourth year and $4,589.45 in the fifth year.

The council also approved an $86,248 contract with engineering firm EDM Inc. to conduct a safety and maintenance inspection of the county-owned 121 South Meramec Parking Garage in downtown Clayton.

The garage hasn't been inspected in 10 years, according to public works officials. The contract includes an inspection and consultation on needed repairs that would be bid out at a later date.

Condemning gun violence

The council on Tuesday also unanimously approved a resolution condemning gun violence in the wake of a deadly school shooting last week at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.

But a resolution recognizing June 3 as "Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day" encountered pushback from Council Republicans for including a call for tighter gun control measures, including universal background checks.

The council voted 5-1 for the resolution, recognizing the day organized by the group Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for enhanced gun regulations and safety practices.

6th District Republican Ernie Trakas voted against the resolution, calling it "politicization" of gun violence to call for tighter gun control laws.

"I wish I could support this resolution, but I cannot...this is a very complex, complicated, multi-layered problem that demands a multilayered holistic answer."

Republicans Tim Fitch, 3rd District, and Mark Harder, 7th District, echoed Trakas' criticism. But they voted for the measure because it largely focused on raising "awareness" about gun violence, they said.

5th District Democrat Lisa Clancy, who sponsored the resolution, said proposals including universal background checks, gun permits, and safety trainings are "the kinds of things we make people do when we apply for jobs and get drivers licenses."

Rita Heard Days, D-District 1, was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

